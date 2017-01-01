Twitter CEO solicits product feedback as he takes larger role

Posted January 1, 2017 5:56 am by Comments

Twitter CEO solicits product feedback as he takes larger role

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey PHOTO: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey PHOTO: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Jack Dorsey wants Twitter Inc.’s users to know he’s listening to them.His tweet Thursday soliciting product feedback from users drew hundreds of responses, highlighting concerns with everything from abuse on the site to users’ inability to fix errors after they publish tweets.

Winasbet.com

“We’ll consider everything we heard from you,” Dorsey said Friday on Twitter. “Not going to ship all of it, but will be more transparent about why and what we learned.”

Dorsey is taking more control over Twitter’s product after the company lost its chief operating officer and chief technology officer. Now, out of necessity, the product, engineering and design divisions report directly to him. The product division is run by an executive relatively new to Twitter, Keith Coleman, who joined with an acquisition on Dec. 1.

Twitter, which lets users post 140-character messages and follow the tweets of others, has had trouble defining its vision after years of executive turnover. The San Francisco-based company is under pressure to show it can expand its audience of about 317 million monthly active users, as advertising revenue starts to increase more slowly. Twitter failed to find an acquirer earlier this year and the social media company said in October it would eliminate 9 percent of its workforce. The shares lost 30 percent this year, closing Friday at $ 16.30.

Dorsey summarized user requests on his Twitter account. For addressing abuse, the CEO and co-founder said the “biggest ask was for greater transparency around our actions (or inaction) and faster shipping.” For editing tweets, he said the “clearest ask was to provide a quick way to fix errors. Anything beyond requires showing edit history given tweets are public record.”

People also wanted an easier way to follow topics and understand the flow of conversations, Dorsey said.

Dorsey got the idea to request user feedback via Twitter after Airbnb Inc. CEO Brian Chesky did so. Dorsey also solicited product ideas for electronic payments company Square Inc., where he is also CEO.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Twitter boss briefly suspended from his own network CEO of Twitter and Square Jack Dorsey. Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images for Thurgood Marshall College Fund/AFP The Twitter account of Jack...
  2. Twitter Putting Up Efforts To Make Platform More Interesting Twitter is overhauling some of its rules to try to make itself simpler to use and more attractive to newcomers....
  3. Twitter expands video role with streaming TV apps Twitter on Wednesday moved deeper into video, announcing a new application that will offer free content on major streaming TV...
  4. Twitter restores access to politicians’ deleted tweets Twitter said Thursday it was restoring access to deleted tweets from politicians, saying it would help “bring more transparency to...
  5. CEO announces major shakeup at Twitter Twitter is overhauling its top management said CEO Jack Dorsey, who announced the shakeup Monday as the social network struggles...
  6. Twitter to drop 140 for 10,000 characters Twitter’s 140 character limit on tweets has long frustrated and challenged its most verbose users. Now the company could offer...
  7. Twitter to cut 9% of staff, plots new growth strategy Twitter announced plans Thursday to cut nine percent of its workforce as the struggling social network reaffirmed its strategy to...
  8. Twitter lets hot tweets rise to top of timelines Twitter revamped its timeline Wednesday, allowing the “best” tweets to rise to the top, despite warnings of a revolt from...
  9. Twitter introduces poll Follow @davidblawal Twitter, online social networking service has given its users the ability to engage more audience using polling. This was contained...
  10. Twitter Users Mock Denrele For Not Cashing Out Like Male Barbie ‘Bobrisky’ (Pics) Following posts by gay bleaching cream expert, Bobrisky showing off millions allegedly given to him by his ‘bae’ whom he...

< YOHAIG home