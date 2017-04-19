UN says 17 mass graves found in DR Congo

Posted April 19, 2017 4:56 pm by Comments

UN says 17 mass graves found in DR Congo

DR Congo security forces have been accused by the UN of using disproportionate force against militiamen, who are armed mainly with clubs and catapults

The UN said Wednesday it had found a further 17 mass graves in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s central Kasai region, an area plagued by violence between tribal militias and security forces.

Winasbet.com

Fighting erupted in Kasai after government troops last August killed tribal chief Jean Pierre Mpandi, also known as Kamwina Nsapu, who had launched an uprising against President Joseph Kabila.

Wednesday’s announcement by UN rights chief Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein raises to 40 the number of mass graves discovered in Kasai.

Fifteen of the newly uncovered graves were in a cemetery in the town of Tshimbulu, with two others in the village of Tshienke, the rights office said in a statement.

The latest discoveries “highlight the horror” that has gripped the area over the last nine months, Zeid said.

Two United Nations researchers, who had been sent to investigate violence in the region, were found in a grave 16 days after they were abducted last month.

“It is absolutely vital that the government of the DRC takes meaningful steps, which to date have been lacking, to ensure that there is a prompt, transparent, and independent investigation to establish the facts and circumstances of alleged human rights violations and abuses,” Zeid said of the Kasai violence.

If the government does not take such action, Zeid said he would “not hesitate to urge the international community to support an investigation by an international mechanism, including the International Criminal Court”.

Authorities announced on April 14 that two suspects had been detained over the kidnap and killing of the two UN experts, an American and a dual Swedish-Chilean woman.

One of the suspects, however, escaped with the help of four police officers guarding them.

DR Congo security forces have been accused by the UN of using disproportionate force against militiamen, who are armed mainly with clubs and catapults.

However, the UN also accuses the rebels of recruiting child soldiers and of committing widespread atrocities.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Iraqi Soldiers Mass Graves Found In Tikrit   The suspected mass graves of up to 1,700 captured Iraqi soldiers killed by the Islamic State group (ISIS) have...
  2. Congo arrests two suspects over murder of UN experts A senior prosecutor said on Friday authorities had arrested two people suspected of involvement in the murder of two UN...
  3. Death toll from D.R. Congo militia clashes hits 49 The death toll from militia clashes with security forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo last week was at least...
  4. UN discovers ‘more than 50’ IS graves in Iraq A United Nations envoy has said more than 50 mass graves have so far been found in parts of Iraq...
  5. Malaysia finds 139 ‘migrant graves’ Malaysian police said 139 suspected migrant grave sites have been found in 28 people-trafficking camps along the Thai border. National...
  6. ‘Congo security forces kill 37 in two days of violence’ Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday it had “credible reports” that Democratic Republic of Congo’s security forces had killed at...
  7. U.N. rights chief raps Congo over protest deaths TVC NEWS The U.N. human rights chief strongly condemned this week’s fatal shooting of anti-government protesters in Democratic Republic of...
  8. DSS blames Biafra group after dozens found in shallow graves Nigerian secret police have accused a Biafra separatist group of killing 55 people after discovering their bodies in shallow graves...
  9. Chinese divorcees lie in ‘graves’ to reflect on marriage failure (Photos) A new meditation ritual in China is seeing women lying in shallow graves to reflect on marriage failure. The women...
  10. Gunmen kidnap two UN officials in Congo Unknown assailants have kidnapped two United Nations officials of American and Swedish nationality in Congo’s Kasai Central province, the Congolese...

< YOHAIG home