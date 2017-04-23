US Defense Secretary Mattis visits strategic Djibouti

Posted April 23, 2017 10:56 am by Comments

US Defense Secretary Mattis visits strategic Djibouti

Jim Mattis

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrived Sunday for a short visit to Djibouti, a strategically important country on the Horn of Africa which hosts the United States’ only permanent military base on the African continent.

Winasbet.com

Camp Lemonnier, home to some 4,000 US soldiers and contractors, is vital to US military operations in Somalia against militant groups like Al-Shabaab, and also provides support for US operations in Yemen, where special forces regularly carry out drone strikes against Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.

China is also in the process of establishing its first overseas military base in the small port country just a few miles from the US camp, which has raised concern in Washington.

Mattis is scheduled to meet with Djibouti’s president, Ismael Omar Guelleh, during his trip as well as with General Thomas Waldhauser, commander of US troops in Africa.

“For (the defense department) Camp Lemonnier and Chabelley are critical in terms of logistics. They support multiple US combat command”, a senior defense official said, referring to an airfield close to the camp, from which the US military operates drones.

Another senior defense official, also speaking on condition of anonymity, also played down any concerns about China’s base construction.

“At this point I don’t see why we should not be able to comfortably coexist with the Chinese presence, the way we do with the Japanese, the French…” the official told reporters last week.

However, Waldhauser assured the US Senate’s armed forces committee in March that he had spoken to Guelleh “and expressed our concerns about some of the things that are important to us about what the Chinese may or may not do”.

With a population of 875,000 people, Djibouti lies on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a gateway to the Suez Canal, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.

The former French colony has launched major infrastructure projects aimed at turning it into a regional hub for trade and services, using money largely borrowed from China.

China has said it wants the base to support its UN peacekeepers in Africa, allow it to evacuate its nationals in a crisis, and to support its anti-piracy activities off Somalia.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. U.S: Defence Secretary nominee Mattis says Iran biggest worry in mid east President-elect Donald J. Trump’s choice for defense secretary, Gen. James N. Mattis, has told Congress that Iran is the “biggest...
  2. China reiterates commitment to support Nigeria’s military China has reiterated its commitment to support Nigeria in its quest to safeguard peace and stability in the country and...
  3. Islamists Kill Somalia’s Former Defense Minister With Car Bomb Islamist militant group al Shabaab killed Somalia’s former defense minister with a car bomb in capital Mogadishu on Monday, officials...
  4. Al-Shabab attacks AU base in Somalia Al-Shabab militants have overrun an African Union military base in Somalia. The group claimed to have taken “complete control” of...
  5. Iran exporting terrorism, says US Defence Secretary Iran is continuing to behave as an exporter of terrorism and still sponsors militant activity, US Defence Secretary, James Mattis...
  6. UN Secretary-General Visits Somalia The famine and drought across parts of Africa is getting worse, prompting the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Gutterres,...
  7. Beijing Criticises Pentagon Report On Chinese Military As Damaging Trust China condemned the U.S. Defense Department’s annual report on the Chinese military on Sunday, calling it deliberate distortion that has...
  8. Shabaab attacks Kenya army base in Somalia Islamist Shabaab fighters attacked a Kenyan military base in southern Somalia on Friday in their latest assault on foreign and...
  9. Somalia: Militants Attack AU Military Base, Kill Many Not less than 30 people have been killed after gunmen attacked an African Union (AU) military base in southern Somalia....
  10. U.N. deputy Secretary-General visits Central African Republic United Nations Deputy Secretary General Jan Eliasson said on Wednesday (November 2) during an address to Central African Republic‘s National...

< YOHAIG home