VC blames poor electricity for stagnation in health sector

Posted December 23, 2016 5:56 am by Comments

VC blames poor electricity for stagnation in health sector

Prof. Abdulwaheed Olatinwo. PHOTO: .gongnews.net

Prof. Abdulwaheed Olatinwo. PHOTO: .gongnews.net

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Prof. Abdulwaheed Olatinwo, has blamed erratic electricity supply for the slow progress in the health sector.

Winasbet.com

The VC spoke yesterday in Ilorin at an interactive forum between Service Compact (SERVICOM) and stakeholders of the university.Prof. Olayinka Buhari represented the CMD.

He said the frequent strike by health workers had made the hospital to lose about 107 productive days in this year alone.According to him, despite these challenges, the management had positioned the hospital to be among the best in the country.

He said: “Our operating environment has had its own challenges, with poor electricity being the major problem in our efforts to satisfy the patients.

“If the money we spent on providing alternative power was deployed to other uses, our service-delivery to children and pregnant women would have been improved upon.”

He said the hospital was still recovering from the effects of the industrial action, which the workers embarked upon during the year.Olatinwo said the strike took a toll on their clients, especially those who had taken the hospital as their “one-stop-shop.”

He warned patients against self-medication or seeking cheaper solutions in unorthodox facilities due to the economic recession.The CMD condemned the high cases of teenage pregnancies, adding that most times, they visit the hospital without money to pay for their medical care.Olatinwo said the UITH recorded some medical feats in the out-going year.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. UITH boss begs doctors to suspend strike The Chief Medical Director of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital Ilorin, Prof. Abdulwaheed Olatinwo, has called on doctors in the...
  2. UITH to commence kidney transplant soon Prof. Abdulwaheed Olatinwo. PHOTO: .gongnews.net The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Prof. Abdulwaheed...
  3. University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital Carries Out 2 Successful Open-Heart Surgeries The University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital in collaboration with an India-based hospital, Apollo Children’s Hospital, said that it had successfully...
  4. Nigeria losing billions to medical tourism –CMD The Chief Medical Director of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Kwara State, Prof. Abdulwaheed Olatinwo, has sad that Nigeria...
  5. Ogun State Health Sector Union Suspends Strike The Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) in Ogun State have suspended their four-week old industrial action which had paralysed activities...
  6. Medical director seeks law against strike by sector’s workers • Govt to tackle health challenges of youths CHIEF Medical Director (CMD) of the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Ido Ekiti,...
  7. Health workers strike grounds UCH The University College Hospital, Ibadan, has stopped admitting new patients as the effect of strike embarked upon by the Nigerian...
  8. Expert Decries Poor State Of Health A US trained medical practitioner, Dr Akeem Anifowoshe, has raised an outcry over the poor condition of the nation’s health...
  9. Health Experts Seek Innovative Financing For Sector Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi AS the nation’s economy faces a slide, health experts, including the former Health Minister, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, former...
  10. UITH Delivers First Triplets Through IVF The triplets ALTHOUGH the history of In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) goes back to more than half a century, the University...

< YOHAIG home