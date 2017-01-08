Wolfsburg is right place to be, says Osimhen

Nigeria youngster, Victor Osimhen, has said that German Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg remains “the right place” for him to start his European adventure.

Osimhen completed the move to The Wolves in the close of last year and has been training with the club at their camp in La Manga. He is excited that Wolfsburg have showed belief in his talent.

“I’d like to thank the coach (Valérien Ismaël) and the sporting director (Olaf Rebbe) for having me here, giving me this chance and for believing in me. Wolfsburg is the right place for me to get my career started. It’s up to me to give something back now.

To do that, I must work hard and learn,” said Osimhen in his first interview via the club’s official website.

Osimhen is, however, ready to wait and bide his time at the club and make his mark at the Volkswagen Arena after undergoing knee surgery last year.

He is also intermingling with his new teammates, who he claims have been telling him “lots about the club.”

“They (my Wolfsburg teammates) are all very friendly to me and tell me lots about the club. When I’m needed, I want to help the team, but I am a young player and I can wait until my time comes,” he said.

