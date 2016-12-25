Yemen president visits former Qaeda bastion

Posted December 25, 2016 11:56 pm by Comments

Yemen president visits former Qaeda bastion
Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.PHOTO:AFP

Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.PHOTO:AFP

Yemen’s President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi visited Mukalla on the southeast coast on Sunday, an official said, his first trip there since loyalist forces retook it from Al-Qaeda in April.

Nairabet.com

Hadi and Prime Minister Ahmed bin Dagher met political and military officials from across Mukalla’s Hadramawt province, the official said.

The president praised efforts in the province to “eradicate the forces of evil and terrorism” and bring “security and stability” back to Mukalla.

Quoted by the official news agency Saba, Hadi stressed the need to “tighten our ranks to meet the challenges we face”, a reference to Al-Qaeda fighters still active across the vast province.

Yemen’s internationally recognised government has been based in second city Aden since it was retaken from Shiite Huthi rebels last year.

Retaking Mukalla was facilitated by the intervention of Emirati special forces, members of a Saudi-led coalition that backs Hadi’s government.

A local official survived an assassination attempt on Sunday in Shibam, around 100 kilometres (65 miles) north of Mukalla, in an attack security sources blamed on Al-Qaeda.

They said Faraj Neji survived an ambush but two of his guards were killed.

Loyalist forces have been struggling to secure territory taken by the Huthis since the summer of 2015.

A military official said Sunday that five rebels were killed in a coalition air raid in the southern Shabwa province.

Also in Shabwa, three armed tribesman were killed in an ambush by fighters belonging to the Yemeni branch of Al-Qaeda, security officials said.

Yemen’s conflict has allowed jihadist organisations including Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group to expand, mainly in the country’s vast desert east.

In the north, a Saudi soldier was killed in a cross-border firefight with rebels, the interior ministry in Riyadh said on Sunday.

A border post was attacked overnight by Huthis, a spokesman said, adding that a soldier wounded in the exchange died before reaching hospital.

He was the latest of at least 111 Saudi soldiers and civilians to be killed in the country’s south since the kingdom launched a coalition to battle the Yemeni insurgents in March 2015.

The Yemen conflict has killed some 7,000 people since the Saudi-led intervention, according to the United Nations.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Drone strike kills five Qaeda suspects in Yemen: official A suspected US drone strike has killed five presumed members of Al-Qaeda in the jihadist network’s southeastern Yemeni stronghold, a...
  2. Qaeda blows up Yemen army HQ in stronghold city Al-Qaeda militants on Wednesday blew up an army headquarters and set up checkpoints in the jihadist network’s southeastern stronghold of...
  3. Yemen launches southern operation against Qaeda militants Yemen President, Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi Yemeni forces backed by air power from the Saudi-led Arab coalition launched an operation Saturday...
  4. Qaeda fighters in ‘show of force’ in south Yemen Map of Yemen-yalibnan Al-Qaeda fighters drove pro-government forces out of a town in southern Yemen Wednesday in a new show...
  5. Qaeda militant arrested in Yemen raids: officials Yemeni security forces have arrested a local Al-Qaeda leader during a sweep targeting jihadists in the southern city of Aden,...
  6. Yemeni forces kill suspected Qaeda chief Yemeni forces killed a suspected local Al-Qaeda chief Monday in a clash at his house in the southern province of...
  7. Yemen PM, president in Saudi to discuss differences: official Yemen President, Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi Yemen’s premier was in Riyadh on Monday to meet President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi and the...
  8. Rebel prisoners among 11 dead in Saudi-led strikes in Yemen Saudi-led air strikes on a security complex in central Yemen controlled by Shiite rebels killed 11 people on Sunday, some...
  9. Air raids kill 23 rebels in Yemen At least 23 Yemeni rebels were killed in fresh Saudi-led coalition air strikes Thursday on their positions in the southern...
  10. Six soldiers killed in Yemen suicide bombing Yemeni pro-government forces. PHOTO: / AFP PHOTO / NABIL HASSAN Six soldiers were killed on Sunday in a suicide bombing...

< YOHAIG home