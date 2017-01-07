Yobe set to close last IDPs camp

Posted January 7, 2017 11:56 am by Comments

Yobe set to close last IDPs camp
IDPs camp

IDPs camp

The Yobe Government on Saturday said plans had been put in place to close the last Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in the state.

Winasbet.com

Alhaji Musa Jidawa, Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said this in Damaturu in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Jidawa said the state had only one IDPs camp with about 2,000 population at the Pompomari IDPs camp after the closure of the Bukar Ali camp in May 2016.

“Contrary to claims in some quarters that there were four IDPs camps in Yobe, we have only one camp at Pompomari in Damaturu after the closure of one at Bukar Ali camp in May 2016.

“Government is currently studying the security situation in the communities of the IDPs, we will move the IDPs to their respective communities as soon as we receive clearance from the security agencies,” Jidawa said.

The secretary said government had in 2015 established two camps at Pompomari and Bukar Ali in Damaturu to accommodate IDPs in the state.

“Following security improvement in the affected areas, the IDPs voluntarily demanded to return to their respective communities and the Bukar Ali camp was officially closed down in May 2016,” he said.

NAN reports that the Yobe Committee on Resettlement and Rehabilitation of IDPs, NGOs and humanitarian partners have continued to support IDPs who have relocated to their communities with food and non-food items to facilitate their resettlement.

Meanwhile, the Yobe IDPs resettlement committee and Christaphen Blinding Mission (NGO) have provided food and non-food items to displaced persons from neighbouring Borno communities in self-established camps in Kukareta village.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Yobe officially closes IDPs camp Yobe State Government on Thursday officially closed down the Bukar Ali Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Damaturu, which was...
  2. IDPs Resettlement: Yobe Governor Inaugurates 9-Man Committee The Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, has inaugurated a 9-man committee for the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in...
  3. Commission donates relief materials to Yobe IDPs The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons has donated foodstuff and relief materials to Yobe Government for...
  4. Mix Feelings As Yobe Government Closes IDP Camp It was mix feelings as the Yobe State government closed the Bukar Ali IDP camp located south of Damaturu, the state...
  5. Agency distributes tents to Yobe IDPs File Photo YOBE State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA) yesterday distributed 1,400 standard family household tents to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)...
  6. Yobe SEMA, NEMA Sign MoU On Better Treatment of IDPs The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding...
  7. Yobe Govt. takes measures to coordinate donors’ activities in IDPs camps During the donation of items to the IDPs at the camp in Durumi in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) The...
  8. Physically Challenged IDPs Get Food, Medical Support In Yobe The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living with disabilities in Yobe State have been provided with some relief materials as well...
  9. Sex For Food Scandal Rocks IDPs Camp, Female IDPs Offer Camp Officials Sex– NOI Polls Given the living condition of Internally Displaced Person’s (IDPS’s) in the North East, there is an indication that about 66...
  10. We are not in haste to return home, say Damaturu IDPs Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Pompomari, Kukareta and Muhammadu Gombe IDP camps in Damaturu, Yobe, on Saturday said they were...

< YOHAIG home