Yobo, McCarthy hit Gabon for AFCON 2017

Former Super Eagles and Everton defender, Joseph Yobo, was always in close proximity to the South African and Blackburn Rovers striker, Benny McCarthy between 2006 and 2009.

The duo will once again find themselves side by side, this time, with a common goal, as they team up to provide their expert opinion during SuperSport’s broadcast of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) being hosted in Gabon.

SuperSport will broadcast live and in HD all 32 matches of the January 14-February 5 tournament.

Matches will be spread across eight channels: SS4, SS5 (for South Africa), SS6, Maximo2, Maximo3, Maximo360, Select1 and Select2 (for the rest of the continent). SuperSport 5 is the overflow channel for the final round of the group stages where matches kick off simultaneously.

McCarthy and Yobo, who’ve played in a combined nine Afcon finals, will be joined by former Zimbabwe midfield anchor, Tinashe Nengomasha, Sammy Kuffour and former Uganda international David Obua, a man whose father was part of the Ugandan national team the last time they appeared at an Afcon finals, 39 years ago.

The quintet will also be part of the guest line-up of Masterplan, an hour-long magazine show airing on Sundays at 4pm, tactically dissecting all matches played in the week.

SuperSport will be dispatching seasoned continental football journalist Thomas ”TK” Kwenaite to Gabon along with Andrew Kabuura and Michael Katahena. The trio will be the World of Champions’ eyes and ears, bringing viewers inside information from the Zimbabwe, Uganda and Ghana camps.

