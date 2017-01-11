Yobo, McCarthy hit Gabon for AFCON 2017

Posted January 11, 2017 2:56 am by Comments

Yobo, McCarthy hit Gabon for AFCON 2017
Yobo

Yobo

Former Super Eagles and Everton defender, Joseph Yobo, was always in close proximity to the South African and Blackburn Rovers striker, Benny McCarthy between 2006 and 2009.

Winasbet.com

The duo will once again find themselves side by side, this time, with a common goal, as they team up to provide their expert opinion during SuperSport’s broadcast of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) being hosted in Gabon.

SuperSport will broadcast live and in HD all 32 matches of the January 14-February 5 tournament.

Matches will be spread across eight channels: SS4, SS5 (for South Africa), SS6, Maximo2, Maximo3, Maximo360, Select1 and Select2 (for the rest of the continent). SuperSport 5 is the overflow channel for the final round of the group stages where matches kick off simultaneously.

McCarthy and Yobo, who’ve played in a combined nine Afcon finals, will be joined by former Zimbabwe midfield anchor, Tinashe Nengomasha, Sammy Kuffour and former Uganda international David Obua, a man whose father was part of the Ugandan national team the last time they appeared at an Afcon finals, 39 years ago.

The quintet will also be part of the guest line-up of Masterplan, an hour-long magazine show airing on Sundays at 4pm, tactically dissecting all matches played in the week.

SuperSport will be dispatching seasoned continental football journalist Thomas ”TK” Kwenaite to Gabon along with Andrew Kabuura and Michael Katahena. The trio will be the World of Champions’ eyes and ears, bringing viewers inside information from the Zimbabwe, Uganda and Ghana camps.

Culled from Supersport.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigeria vs Egypt AFCON 2017 qualifiers, other games live on GOtv Subscribers of GOtv will have the opportunity to watch at the comfort of their homes matches of the 2017 Africa...
  2. Afcon 2017: Ivory Coast gets financial boost Afcon 2017: Ivory Coast given financial boost African Cup of Nations defending champions, Ivory Coast, have been given extra financial...
  3. Joseph Yobo Predicts Ghana Will Win AFCON 2015 Former Super Eagles Captain, Joseph Yobo, has predicted that Ghana would win the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) ongoing...
  4. Gabon 2017 draws fallout… Nigeria risks another ticket miss There are indications that the Super Eagles may fail for the second consecutive time to secure ticket to the Africa...
  5. NFF sure Eagles will qualify for Gabon 2017 AFCON, Russia 2018 World Cup NIGERIA Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, is sure the Nigeria will qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations...
  6. Egypt edges Nigeria out of AFCON 2017 The Nigerian Super Eagles on Tuesday lost all chances to participate in the 2017 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in...
  7. 2017 AFCON draw pitches familiar foes together Africa’s flagship football tournament the African Cup of Nations takes place in Gabon next January. A key process in the...
  8. AFCON 2017 : Senegal to play warm up games in Congo Africa’s number one ranked team, Senegal will be playing two warm-up friendlies in Congo ahead of the 2017 AFCON. The...
  9. AFCON 2017: Rohr to work as TV pundit Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will work as a pundit for a French television channel during the AFCON in Gabon....
  10. Benni McCarthy robbed Former Blackburn and West Ham striker Benni McCarthy has been robbed at gunpoint at a barber shop in South Africa....

< YOHAIG home