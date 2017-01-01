You have the power to influence your outcomes this year!

Davids. PHOTO: Youtube

Happy New Year to you! I am so glad you made it into the New Year and I am excited to share this article with you. You will succeed this year; and destined for greatness!

Create a positive picture (vision)
A Vision is a mental picture of a future state. The thoughts of success we entertain in our minds would lead us to success while thoughts of failure would lead to failure. The kind of thoughts you have in your mind about your marriage, finances, health and your future will translate into a reality. This simply means that you have the power to influence your outcomes in the New Year.

“As a man thinketh in his heart, so he will become.” Proverbs 23:7 KJV
What You See Is What You Will Reproduce
If you change your thoughts, you can change your life! You need to fix your thoughts on the positive outcomes you want.Creating positive images, however, do not come by chance, you have to feed your mind with the right materials. You cannot afford to spend a significant amount of time digesting negative, filthy or vain things from social media and other sources and expect that your mind would automatically spring forth positive thoughts – it doesn’t work that way.

Pay attention to what you feed on – keep debris out of your mind! The best source for a healthy thought life is the word of God. Studying and meditating on it would fill your mind with good, peaceful thoughts and pictures that will eventually lead you to success.

“And don’t for a minute let this Book of The Revelation be out of mind. Ponder and meditate on it day and night, making sure you practice everything written in it. Then you’ll get where you’re going; then you’ll succeed” Joshua 1:8 MSG

“The secret of achievement is to hold a picture of a successful outcome in the mind” – Henry David Thoreau.
What successful outcomes are you expecting this year? You must set those things before you. Fill your head with thoughts of success and go to places that would help your thoughts prosper in that direction. If you are trusting God for a child this year, it would be worth while visiting mother care shops and “shopping” for baby items – deliberately fix your mind on what you want. If you are trusting God to buy a car, you should visit a car dealer shop and experience the car of your choice – sit in it and if possible test and drive it. The positive images created in your mind will eventually transform your life for good.

What are your thoughts about 2017?
Today is the first day of a New Year, It’s a new dawn. One of the major enemies of the future is past failure. Don’t be afraid to dream because of past mistakes. Starting from this moment, you can transform the past pictures of failure to pictures of success. No one moves forward by looking in the rearview mirror. Remember that All men fail, but the great ones rise again.

As you start your journey this year, I encourage you to write down your goals and those new dreams. The things you don’t write down, will remain a wish.

The best of your story is still ahead; keep pressing forward; you are destined for greatness and you will succeed. Have a rewarding and productive New Year! God bless you.

I would love to hear from you; @yemidavids, pastoryemi@globalimpactng.org or visit www,globalimpactng.org or The Goodland, Ifako busstop along Ogudu-Oworo Expressway, Lagos. @Globalimpactng
See you next week!

