Mineral resource devt: We shall take care of all interests

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has reiterated that protection of the interests of the Federal Government, governments and local communities remain the best approach in the quest for the best way to go in the development of God-given mineral resources

in the country.

Dr. Fayemi stated this on Monday in Sokoto where he and his Minister of State, Hon. Abubakar Bawa Bwari, were guests at a dinner organised in their honour while also serving as delegation to the special purpose vehicle workshop holding in the state.

The minister said Sokoto is occupying a large space in the country’s resource corridor and assured that they were not there to just to promote the development of the natural resources but that their present also serves as an indication of support for states naturally endowed to develop their resources.

Sokoto State governor, Waziri Tambwal, who described the two ministers as a perfect choice by Mr. President to head the mines and steel sector, said he expected no less than the track record the sector had witnessed within the space of their one year in the ministry.

He pledged the willingness of Sokoto State and those of the sister states of Kebbi and Zamfara to join hands and realise the country’s goal of developing alternative revenue earners for Nigeria.

The special purpose vehicle workshop begins in the state capital yesterday.