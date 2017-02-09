NAHCON partners NCPC on religious harmony

SEKINAH LAWAL

… Ratifies Hajj 2017 seat allocation

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, and the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC, have agreed to join forces with the ultimate aim to end the perennial sectarian crises in the country.

The resolution was taken at the end of an interactive meeting held between the leadership of the two organizations in Abuja recently.

During their visitation to NAHCON’s office, NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Barr. Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, stated that the initiative is imperative in order to eliminate sectarian crises in the polity.

According to him, there is need for Nigerians to imbibe religious tolerance in order to co-exist peacefully.

“It is only under a peaceful environment that economic and political development or progress can be made.

In a release signed by Alhaji Uba Mana, Head of NAHON’s Media Unit, Barr. Abdullahi revealed that the commission is working seriously to ensure that in spite of the economic challenges in the country, intending Pilgrims to the 2017 Hajj enjoy improved services.

“We have developed a strategy of approaching and negotiating directly with service providers, thus eliminating the middle men. With this, we are optimistic that we will be able to reduce the cost of Hajj.”

Earlier in his address, the Executive Secretary of NCPC, Uja Tor Uja proposed a five-day Interfaith National Leadership Conference involving NAHCON and NCPC with the goal of reaching a workable conclusion that would ensure long term peace in Nigeria.

According to him, the conference would serve as a critical tool for dialogue, mutual respect, cooperation and attitudinal change. “We should be in the forefront of protecting lives and ensure a greater Nigeria,” he said.

NAHCON also ratified the 2017 hajj seat allocation to the 36 states pilgrims welfare board as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the Armed Forces, consequent upon the submission of report of the six-man committee set up by the Board in December.

Some of the fundamental criteria used for the exercise includes previous seat allocation for 2016, performance and scores obtained during the inspection and verification exercise, reward for positive performance by the states during the 2016 Hajj exercise especially in Airlift, Traduddiyah, e-track, pilgrims’ education e.t.c.

Default or sanctions for offenses like drug-trafficking, abscondment by states attracts deduction of seats.

The report of the allocation exercise will be published and formally communicated to the respective states.

Meanwhile, the commission has warned that any state that fails to remit the money for the allocated seat risk forfeiture of their allocation upon the expiration of deadline set for the final remittance to the commission.

It similarly advised that any state that could not utilize the seat allotted it should return the offer to the commission for onward distribution to others. It would be recalled that the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj had at the signing of Memorandum of Understanding in January restored the 20% deducted from Nigeria’s allocation since 2012 a result of the completion of expansion and renovation project at the Haram..