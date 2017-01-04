Nigeria’s electricity generation rises

Posted January 4, 2017 2:41 pm by Comments

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Wednesday wheeled out about 3,959 megawatts of generated electricity to the 11 distribution companies as the country’s power supply gradually stabilised.

The power generation data is obtained from daily forecast on the Nigerian Electricity System Operator (SO) website.

The daily power statistics posted by SO, a section of the TCN, shows that power generation gradually improved during the festive season with a peak generation of 3,959 megawatts from the national grid.

The website shows that the country’s power generation also recorded its lowest generation of 3,366 megawatts within the same period.

According to the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), operational report for Jan. 3, the power sector hits a peak generation of 4,959 megawatts as against 3,321 megawatts recorded on Dec. 2.

NESI, a subsidiary of the TCN, said that the sector recorded highest system frequency of 51.52Hz and lowest system frequency of 48.85 Hz.

It also said that the highest voltage recorded was 372KV, while lowest voltage recorded on the same day was 300KV.

Meanwhile, NESI, on Jan. 3 disclosed that over N534 billion of revenue was lost by the power sector in 2016.

Among the reasons for the loss are shortages in gas supply, frequency and line limitations and water levels management constraints that led to several cases of electricity outage in the country.

NESI, which put the average daily revenue loss at N1.5 billion, said gas constraint remained one of the major challenges facing the electricity sector.

It explained that the N534 billion amounts to the value of electricity lost on account of the challenges, part of which could have been used to bridge the liquidity gap in the power sector, estimated at N1trillion.

Already, the sector is finding it difficult to access more loans from Nigerian banks due to their inability to meet the payment obligations for previous debts.

The situation will also affect the capacity of the power firms to improve on electricity supply to consumers for domestic and industrial uses.

NESI said in its daily statistics on energy losses that the industry lost N1.525 billion on Dec. 24, 2016 alone.

It also disclosed that about 12 power stations could not produce electricity during off-peak period under the review.

Statistics from the National Control Centre, Osogbo, showed that Afam IV-V, Geregu Gas, Alaoji National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) and Olorunsogo Gas plants could not produce a single megawatt (MW) on Dec. 25, 2016

Others that could not produce a single megawatt (MW) on Dec. 25, 2016 include Odukpani NIPP, Okpai, Ibom Power, ASCO, AES, Omoku, Rivers NIPP and Gbarain power plants.

Nigeria has installed power output of 11,165MW, of which the 12 plants have a combined capacity of 2,035MW.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Electricity: Generation drops to 3,586 megawatts By Ediri Ejoh & Prince Okafor Electricity supply in the country declined to 3,568 megawatts, MW, yesterday, as against the...
  2. Electricity generation hits 3,959 megawatts Transmission Company of Nigeria on Wednesday wheeled out about 3,959 megawatts of generated electricity to the 11 distribution companies as...
  3. Electricity generation hits 4,656 megawatts ELECTRICITY generation into the nation’s national grid appeared to be on an upward trajectory as it hit a new-all time...
  4. Power generation increases to 4,028MW By Sebastine Obasi The 3,959 megawatts (MW) of electricity that was generated on Monday, yesterday rose to 4,028 megawatts, resulting...
  5. Power generation drops to 3,050MW By Ediri Ejoh THE 3247.4 megawatts (MW) of electricity generated on Saturday, yesterday crashed to 3,050.20MW, thereby increasing the woes of the...
  6. Nigeria’s electricity generation hits new peak — Transmission Company The sector now aims at achieving 5,000 megawatts in a short time. The post Nigeria’s electricity generation hits new peak...
  7. Power generation hits 3,277MW The Nigeria Electricity System Operator (SO) on Tuesday said that the power producers at 06.00 hours generated 3,277 Mega Watts (MW). According...
  8. Power generation hits 4,748 megawatts The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has recorded another peak generation of 4,748 Megawatts of electricity. This is...
  9. Nigeria’s coal-powered electricity generation drive The Dr. Goodluck Jonathanled Federal Government is gradually living up to its onerous responsibility of giving the nation a more...
  10. Nigeria’s power generation slides to 3,531mw By Prince Okafor LAGOS—The National Electricity Grid, yesterday experienced further drop in its generation to about 3, 531.7 megawatts (mw)....

< YOHAIG home