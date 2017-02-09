Saraki: I spoke with Buhari, he is fine

The President of the Senate Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari is healthy and in high spirits.

Saraki who too to his tweeter handle @bukolasaraki to give the confirmation said that he spoke with the President on Wednesday night and he (President Buhari was in high spirit.

“Happy to have spoken with President Buhari tonight tonight. He was in good spirits and joked about my working late into the night, as usual.

Saraki has joined the list of many prominent Nigerians who have confirmed that they have spoke with President Buhari and found that he was healthy and in high spirit.

On Wednesday, President Buhari’s only surviving sister, Hajiya Rakiya, said that she speaks with President Buhari everyday and that he is fine.

The 84 year-old Hajiya Rakiya told our correspondent in Daura, Katsina state that the President was a mortal who could fall sick or die but stressed that he was fine.

She urged Nigerians to pray for their President rather than spreading rumours about his state of health.

“I just returned from the lesser Hajj and even while in Saudi Arabia I was communicating with him everyday,” Rakiya popularly called Amadodo told NAN. She said while in Saudi Arabia, she communicated with him every ten hours”

“We were 28 from our parents.Buhari was the last born of our mother, Hajiya Zulaihatu who died in 1992,” she said.

