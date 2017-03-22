World Bank approves $200m emergency support to Nigeria’s North East

Posted March 22, 2017 4:41 pm by Comments (1)

Tola Akinmutimi

The World Bank’s board yesterday approved a $ 200 million credit to support the Federal Government of Nigeria’s response to the acute humanitarian and forced-displacement crisis triggered by the Boko Haram conflict in North Eastern part of the country.

The project will provide multi-sectoral crisis recovery in the states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa, including service delivery restoration and infrastructure rehabilitation in health, education, transport, water, and sanitation sectors.

Winasbet.com

Commenting on the funding initiative, the World Bank Country Director, Nigeria, Rachid Benmessaoud, explained that the “communities affected by the Boko Haram insurgency in the region are experiencing a particularly wide range of profound challenges.

“Their vulnerability is multidimensional, including severe damage to their social fabric, the extensive destruction of property and infrastructure, and significant basic survival and socio-economic needs that remain largely unmet. As such, responses should be multi-sectoral, offering avenues to self-reliance and following international standards on safe and voluntary return or reintegration”, Benmessaoud added.

A statement by the World Bank Office in Nigeria indicated that the conflict had led to the loss of more than 20,000 lives, the displacement of two million people, and has negatively affected the livelihoods of six million more people.

According to the statement, the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project, approved by the Board, forms a key part of the World Bank’s support to the Government of Nigeria towards the implementation of the Buhari Plan and the Recovery and Peace Building Assessment, prepared by the Government of Nigeria over 2016, with support from the Bank, EU, UNDP, DFID and other development partners.

The Bank expressed the hope that the project wwould contribute to resolve constraints to restoring livelihoods and access to food, including road rehabilitation, technical assistance and program management support and will positively impact over 150,000 people including forcibly displaced populations, host communities and other conflict-affected communities in the states.

Specifically, the World Bank stated that up to $ 5 million of the approved funds would help farming families combat the food security crisis in the region.

It listed activities related to promoting food security in the region to include, restoring access to productive assets by providing agricultural inputs including, but not limited to, seeds of local staple crops, fertilizers and tools.

The project is a part of the larger multi-partner solution to crisis recovery in the region.

One response to World Bank approves $200m emergency support to Nigeria’s North East

  1. Daniel April 21st, 2017 at 7:26 am

    The bunch of criminals and rogues known and paraded as the senators, presidency and the lot will certainly siphon this fund rather than utilize it for the intended purpose……….

    Reply

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Boko Haram: World Bank supports FG with $200m Bayo Akinloye The World Bank’s Board on Tuesday approved a $ 200 million credit to support the Federal Government’s response...
  2. World Bank approves $575m support for Nigeria’s North East Arunma Oteh: now vice president of World Bank The World Bank Board of Executive Directors has approved 575 million dollars...
  3. World Bank approves $200m agric-credit to Nigeria The World Bank has approved a $ 200 million credit facility to further support Nigeria, in its efforts to enhance...
  4. World Bank To Spend $2.1 Billion In Rebuilding North-East Nigeria The World Bank has unfolded a package which would see it spending up to $ 2.1 billion in rebuilding the...
  5. Senate approves $200m World Bank loan for Lagos The Senate on Wednesday, approved the $ 200 million loan request for the Lagos State government, following deliberation of the...
  6. World Bank approves $200 million loan for Nigerian farmers The World Bank said on Friday it has approved a $ 200 million loan to Nigeria to support the government’s...
  7. FG approves request by Lagos state to borrow $200m from World Bank ABUJA–Federal government on Wednesday gave nod to the request by the Lagos State government to borrow additional $ 200 million...
  8. World Bank earmarks $200m for FADAMA III projects WALE IBRAHIM LOKOJA A total of $ 200 million has been earmarked for execution of FADAMA III projects across six...
  9. World Bank to raise $1.6bn to combat hunger in Nigeria, others World Bank Group President Jim Yong-Kim on Thursday said the bank was working toward raising $ 1.6bn to build social...
  10. World Bank approves $500m to improve Nigeria’s healthcare services The World Bank Group yesterday announced the approval of $ 500 million International Development Association (IDA) credit to improve maternal,...

< YOHAIG home