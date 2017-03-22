World Bank approves $200m emergency support to Nigeria’s North East

Tola Akinmutimi

The World Bank’s board yesterday approved a $ 200 million credit to support the Federal Government of Nigeria’s response to the acute humanitarian and forced-displacement crisis triggered by the Boko Haram conflict in North Eastern part of the country.

The project will provide multi-sectoral crisis recovery in the states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa, including service delivery restoration and infrastructure rehabilitation in health, education, transport, water, and sanitation sectors.

Commenting on the funding initiative, the World Bank Country Director, Nigeria, Rachid Benmessaoud, explained that the “communities affected by the Boko Haram insurgency in the region are experiencing a particularly wide range of profound challenges.

“Their vulnerability is multidimensional, including severe damage to their social fabric, the extensive destruction of property and infrastructure, and significant basic survival and socio-economic needs that remain largely unmet. As such, responses should be multi-sectoral, offering avenues to self-reliance and following international standards on safe and voluntary return or reintegration”, Benmessaoud added.

A statement by the World Bank Office in Nigeria indicated that the conflict had led to the loss of more than 20,000 lives, the displacement of two million people, and has negatively affected the livelihoods of six million more people.

According to the statement, the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project, approved by the Board, forms a key part of the World Bank’s support to the Government of Nigeria towards the implementation of the Buhari Plan and the Recovery and Peace Building Assessment, prepared by the Government of Nigeria over 2016, with support from the Bank, EU, UNDP, DFID and other development partners.

The Bank expressed the hope that the project wwould contribute to resolve constraints to restoring livelihoods and access to food, including road rehabilitation, technical assistance and program management support and will positively impact over 150,000 people including forcibly displaced populations, host communities and other conflict-affected communities in the states.

Specifically, the World Bank stated that up to $ 5 million of the approved funds would help farming families combat the food security crisis in the region.

It listed activities related to promoting food security in the region to include, restoring access to productive assets by providing agricultural inputs including, but not limited to, seeds of local staple crops, fertilizers and tools.

The project is a part of the larger multi-partner solution to crisis recovery in the region.