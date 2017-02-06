13 suspects, two dismissed soldiers, 8 kidnappers paraded in Bayelsa

BAYELSA State Commissioner of Police, CP, Asuquo Amba, at the weekend in Yenagoa, paraded 13 persons including two dismissed soldiers. According to the CP, the suspects were allegedly involved in the theft of a Russian gas turbine valued at N7.2billion owned by the Bayelsa State Government along Etelebou community, Gbarain in Yenagoa Local Government Area. […]

