18 abandoned babies recovered in Katsina LG

EIGHTEEN ABANDONED babies have been recovered in Funtua town of Katsina State in the last four months. Director of Education and Social Services in Funtua Local Government Council, Ibrahim Nasir told News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, that some babies were found in dustbins. “Some of the babies were also thrown into toilets, while some were […]

The post 18 abandoned babies recovered in Katsina LG appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

