2 men plead guilty to theft of N500,000 Eko Atlantic cables

An Igbosere Magistrates’ Court on Lagos Island on Tuesday remanded a boat driver and ex-convict, Emeka Igwe, and a bus driver, Taiye Ajayi, in Ikoyi Prisons for stealing cables worth N500,000 from Eko Atlantic project site, Victoria Island. The duo — Igwe, 25, and Ajayi, 28 — of Maruwa Ghetto, Victoria Island, pleaded guilty to […]

