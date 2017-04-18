2 men plead guilty to theft of N500,000 Eko Atlantic cables

Posted April 18, 2017 8:23 pm by Comments

An Igbosere Magistrates’ Court on Lagos Island on Tuesday remanded a boat driver and ex-convict, Emeka Igwe, and a bus driver, Taiye Ajayi, in Ikoyi Prisons for stealing cables worth N500,000 from Eko Atlantic project site, Victoria Island. The duo — Igwe, 25, and Ajayi, 28 — of Maruwa Ghetto, Victoria Island, pleaded guilty to […]

The post 2 men plead guilty to theft of N500,000 Eko Atlantic cables appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Four held for cable theft at Eko Atlantic The police have arraigned four men at an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly stealing diesel and cable wire belonging...
  2. Welder, guard held for Eko Atlantic cable theft The Victoria Island Division of the Nigerian Police has arrested a welder and a guard for the alleged theft of...
  3. Jobseeker pleads guilty to theft of N150,000 cash A 21-year-old applicant, Daniel Nnah, who appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on Friday pleaded guilty...
  4. Four Companies plead guilty to Money Laundering Four companies allegedly used to launder the sum of 15, 591,700 million Dollars by Waripamo Owei-Didafa, an Aide to former...
  5. Breaking! Patience Jonathan’s $15m: Companies Plead Guilty To Laundering The four companies charged alongside a former Special Adviser on Domestic Affairs to ex-President Jonathan, Waripamo Dudafa, and two others...
  6. 19-year-old pleads guilty to theft in Church A 19-year-old man, Kabiru Shakiru on Thursday pleaded guilty for stealing a vehicle battery, belonging to Mr Tunde Olushi, and...
  7. Four Firms Linked To Mrs Jonathan Plead Guilty To $15m Fraud Charge Four companies, Pluto Properties and Investment Company, Seagate Property Development Company, Trans Ocean Property and Investment Company Ltd, and Avalon...
  8. Dasuki, Others Plead Not Guilty The former National Security Adviser, (NSA) Colonel Sambo Dasuki, a Director of Finance at the office of the NSA, Shuaibu...
  9. Four firms plead guilty in alleged $15m fraud by Jonathan’s ex-aide Goodluck Jonathan. PHOTO: bloomberg.com Four companies implicated in a $ 15 million fraud case involving a former aide to former...
  10. Terrorism: Alleged Nyanya Bombers Plead Not Guilty The alleged mastermind of the April 14 bomb blast at a motor park in Nyanya, a satellite town in Nigeria’s...

< YOHAIG home