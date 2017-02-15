2018 Census: NPC recruits 50 officials for Kwara LGs’ demarcation

KWARA STATE Commissioner, National Population Commission, NPC, Abubakar Ndakene has disclosed that the commission had recruited 50 officials for the third phase of the Enumeration Area Demarcation, EAD, for the 2018 population and housing census exercise in Oyun Local Government Area of the state. He said the 50 recruited officials, who had been grouped into […]

Related posts:

  1. 2016 census: NPC begins area demarcation in Kwara Ahead of the 2016 national census, the National Population Commission (NPC) on Monday commenced enumeration and area demarcation in Kwara...
  2. Conduct Census in 2018, Senate Tells Buhari The Senate on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to set machinery in motion to conduct housing and population census...
  3. 2018 CENSUS: SENATE ASKS BUHARI TO ISSUE PROCLAMATION As female lawmakers protest President’s comment on women Senate on Tuesday passed a resolution urging President Muhammadu Buhari to issue...
  4. NPC To Establish Legislation Ahead Of 2018 Census The National Population Commission (NPC) is seeking to review some of its legislation that will enhance its operations and build...
  5. We need N222bn to conduct 2018 census, says NPC By Chris Ochayi ABUJA – Nigeria required N222 billion to conduct accurate, reliable and accepted national population and housing census...
  6. Census not feasible this year – NPC Chairman Chairman, National Population Commission, NPC, Mr Eze Duruiheoma, has said that conducting a national population census in Nigeria was not...
  7. Sokoto conducts census of Fadama farmers Sokoto conducts census of Fadama farmers SOKOTO STATE Government said it would from Monday conduct a census of farmers to...
  8. Trial census: Olubadan condemns attack on NPC officials The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, on Monday condemned the alleged attack on officials of the...
  9. FG to begin proper demarcation of FCT boundary FEDERAL Government, FG, said that all is set to fast track the identification and demarcation of all boundary corridors of...
  10. 2018 census to cost N222 billion Chief Eze Duruiheoma, The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Chief Eze Duruiheoma, says the 2018 national population census...

