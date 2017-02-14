2019: Ekwueme urges Igbos to run for presidency

AHEAD of the 2019 presidential election, former Vice-President of Nigeria, Dr. Alex Ekwueme has urged Igbos in the country to strive for the presidency. Ekwueme stated this in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, when he attended the child dedication of the family of Chief and Lolo Chukwuemeka Egwuonwu (KSM) Ochubaradikeohia II of Awa who […]

