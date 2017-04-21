2019 elections: Al-Mustapha floats new political party

AS THE RACE for 2019 elections hots up, the former Chief Security Officer to the late General Sani Abacha, Maj. Hamza Al-Mustapha has floated a new political party. Al-Mustapha announced formally the party he called Green Party of Nigeria, GMP, in a statement on yesterday ready to politically slug it out with the All Progressive […]

The post 2019 elections: Al-Mustapha floats new political party appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

