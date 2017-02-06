MINISTER of Communications, Barrister Abdur-Raheem Adebayo Shittu, has declared his intention to contest the Oyo State governorship seat in 2019. Shittu, who is one of the leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has eyed the state’s governorship seat twice. The minister spoke with journalists over the weekend shortly after attending the opening ceremony of […]

The post 2019: I’ll contest Oyo guber election – Shittu appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.