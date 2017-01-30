2019:Lawmaker cautions youths against violence

AHEAD of the 2019 general elections, a member of the House of Representatives, Mohammed Ja’afar-Ibrahim, has cautioned youths against allowing themselves to be used by selfish politicians to cause violence before, during and after the general polls. The lawmaker, who gave the advice after being crowned as a patron of the Youth Assembly of Nigeria, […]

