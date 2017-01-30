2019:Lawmaker cautions youths against violence

Posted January 30, 2017 3:23 pm by Comments

AHEAD of the 2019 general elections, a member of the House of Representatives, Mohammed Ja’afar-Ibrahim, has cautioned youths against allowing themselves to be used by selfish politicians to cause violence before, during and after the general polls. The lawmaker, who gave the advice after being crowned as a patron of the Youth Assembly of Nigeria, […]

The post 2019:Lawmaker cautions youths against violence appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Hope Party sues INEC on 2019 Polls Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Hope Democratic Party, HDP, has dragged the independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, before a...
  2. Lagos lawmaker, Olulade unlocks youths’ potentials A lawmaker representing Epe constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Segun Olulade, at the weekend, moved...
  3. NUPENG cautions on petrol price increase NIGERIA Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has advised the Federal Government not to succumb to pressure from...
  4. Islamic Scholar cautions senate over inheritance bill UPPER Chamber of the National Assembly, has been warned to desist from introducing a bill that would bring confusion among...
  5. PDP will win in 2019 – Makarfi AHMED Makarfi, chairman of the national caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is confident of victory for his...
  6. Ekiti speaker refuses swearing in of new lawmaker Ekiti State House of Assembly speaker, Kola Oluwawole failed to swear in a lawmaker who was declared as the true...
  7. Lawmaker moves to empower youths   In its bid to reverse migration of youths to foreign countries, a member representing Esan North-East/South-East Federal Constituency, Honourable...
  8. I ‘ll not contest 2019 governorship seat- Senator A former senator, Sen. Abubakar Sodangi, has reiterated that he did not decamp from PDP to All Progressives Congress (APC)...
  9. No Ekiti lawmaker is under investigation over certificates – House The Ekiti State House of Assembly has described a report in The Punch newspaper of Monday, July 25, that nine...
  10. Recession: Lawmaker wants FG, states, LGs to invest in agriculture A lawmaker, Mr Hilary Bisong, has called on the Federal Government to collaborate with the state and local governments on...

< YOHAIG home