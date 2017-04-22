A 300 Level Accounting Student of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State, Abdulfatai Sampsondeen, who is the Chief Executive Officer of an Ilorin-based fashion outfit, SL Venture, has unveiled his plans to revive the industry in the state by organizing fashion showcase, which comprises music and food festivals. The Chief Executive Officer of the company, who […]

The post 21yr old student unveils plans to revive fashion industry in Kwara appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.