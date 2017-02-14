27 illegal Pharmaceutical shops closed in Lagos

Lagos State Government says it has closed 27 unregistered pharmacies and patent medicine shops in Ojo Local Government Area to rid the state of fake and illegal drug shops. Special Adviser to the state governor, Olufemi Onanuga on Primary Healthcare, said that the operation was carried out in collaboration with some other agencies. Mr. Onanuga, […]

