3 feared dead in Benue over renewed herders/farmers clash

Posted April 21, 2017

THREE persons have been killed in a renewed crisis between Fulani herdsmen and Tiv farmers at Tse Igba Uke village, near Ikpayongo, a suburb of Makurdi, capital of Benue State, yesterday. As a result of the killings, some youths mounted a road block with born fire along Makurdi/Otukpo road yesterday leading to the death of […]

The post 3 feared dead in Benue over renewed herders/farmers clash appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

