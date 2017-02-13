AT least five members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, have been allegedly shot dead in Asaba, Delta State. A statement yesterday by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, claimed that military men stormed a gathering of the pro-Biafra group and shot members on target. The terse statement, titled “Happening Now!!! Alert the world” said, “another […]

The post 5 IPOB members shot dead in Asaba appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.