5 IPOB members shot dead in Asaba

AT least five members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, have been allegedly shot dead in Asaba, Delta State. A statement yesterday by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, claimed that military men stormed a gathering of the pro-Biafra group and shot members on target. The terse statement, titled “Happening Now!!! Alert the world” said, “another […]

