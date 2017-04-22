‘A year ago, I was in a dark place’ — TeeBillz opens up on battle with depression

TUNJI TEEBILLZ Balogun, the estranged husband of Tiwa Savage says he was in a dark place this period in 2016 when he almost attempted suicide. Writing on his Instagram page to motivate those who are down with stress and depression, the artiste manager said he never thought he’d ever have a reason to laugh again. […]

The post ‘A year ago, I was in a dark place’ — TeeBillz opens up on battle with depression appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

