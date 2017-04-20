Africa experiences economic growth after sharp slowdown-W’ Bank

WORLD BANK has released a new favorable economic growth outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa as they said that it is rebounding in 2017 after registering the worst decline in more than two decades in 2016. According to the new Africa’s Pulse, a bi-annual analysis of the state of African economies conducted by the region is showing […]

