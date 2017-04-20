African drums festival kick off in Ogun, US, Haiti, 10 African countries to attend

Posted April 20, 2017 8:23 am by Comments

African Drums Festival will this evening kick off in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital were troupes from United State of America, Cuba, Haiti and no fewer than 10 African countries are expected to participate. The festival which started last year with the name, Nigerian Drums Festival, was repackaged to involve the whole of African continent. […]

The post African drums festival kick off in Ogun, US, Haiti, 10 African countries to attend appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Ogun To Host African Drums Festival The Ogun state government, southwest Nigeria has expressed its readiness to host the second edition of the Drums festival expected...
  2. Ogun hosts 20 countries to Drums Festival The Ogun State government, today, begins the 2017 edition of African Drums Festival. The show which is touted as an expanded...
  3. Drums Festival; Ogun To Unveil Logo Tuesday A World Press Conference and unveiling of the logo of the second edition of the African Drums Festival, organised by...
  4. World Tallest Drums Unveiled In Drum Festival In Ogun Nigeria’s first Drum Festival was held in Ogun State where drums believed to be the tallest in the world were...
  5. World’s tallest drum for display at maiden Nigerian Drums Festival—Official The Ogun State Commissioner for Culture, Mr Muyiwa Oladapo, said on Wednesday that the 14ft world’s tallest drum would be...
  6. Ogun kick starts model school operation with summer camp Ogun State government has kick started operations of its model school with a two week summer camp at one of...
  7. Ogun State Provides Online Access To Drum Festival The Ogun State government has provided an online access to the first edition of the Nigerian Drum Festival coming up...
  8. Rocking Abeokuta with drums festival Drummers in action at the festival The maiden Nigerian Drums Festival was held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital last...
  9. Hurricane Matthew kills almost 900 in Haiti before striking U.S Hurricane Matthew killed almost 900 people and displaced tens of thousands in Haiti before plowing northward on Saturday just off...
  10. NHRC boss tasks West African countries on citizens’ rights Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, Professor Bem Angwe, has urged West African countries to address issues of violation...

< YOHAIG home