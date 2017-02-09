AFRICAN Heads of State from across the continent yesterday in Ethiopia, Addis Ababa advanced vaccines commitments by adopting a Declaration on Universal Access to Immunization in Africa. In a statement received by Nigerian Pilot, the Heads of State endorsed the historic commitment, the Addis Declaration on Immunization as a timely pledge to ensure that that […]

The post African Leaders call for immunization access in Africa appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.