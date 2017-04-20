Agip host community protests negligence in Bayelsa

Egebekiri community, in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, yesterday staged a peaceful protest against a multinational oil company, Nigerian Agip Oil Company, for alleged negligence. The community people took their peaceful demonstration along the Obama flow station operated by the firm, resulting in the disruption of production in four oil wells 5, 7, […]

