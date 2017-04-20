Agriculture can take Nigeria out of recession – CIBN chairman

CHAIRMAN, Kwara chapter, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria CIBN, Mr. Abdulraheem Yusuf has said the Federal Government’s agriculture intervention programme could take the country out of recession. Yusuf, who stated this yesterday in Ilorin, noted that the effective management of exchange rate could equally take the country out of recession. He therefore called on […]

