Al-Makura demands remittance of FCT workers’ PAYE to Nasarawa

Posted January 29, 2017 11:23 pm by Comments

NASARAWA state governor, Tanko Al- Makura has demanded the remittance of Pay-As-You- Earn, PAYE, taxes by workers of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, resident in Nasarawa state to the coffers of his state government as stipulated by relevant tax laws. Gov Al-Makura who made the call while commissioning some projects in Karu Local Government Area […]

The post Al-Makura demands remittance of FCT workers’ PAYE to Nasarawa appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Gov Al-Makura demands extension of FG’s clean-up exercise to Nasarawa GOVERNOR Umaru Tanko Al-Makura Nasarawa STATE yesterday appealed to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to extend its clean-up exercise...
  2. NO plans to compensate families of 2 dead Nasarawa workers – Al-Makura GOVERNOR Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa state has debunked insinuations in some sections of the media suggesting that the state...
  3. Al-Makura flags off sanitation exercise in Nasarawa community Governor Umaru. Tanko Al-makura of Nasarawa State has Flagged off community base sanitation exercise in Mararaba area of Karu local...
  4. Workers’ strike: I feel a sense of shame – Gov Al-Makura Governor UmaruTanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has said that the ongoing industrial action by the organisedlabour was making him ashamed....
  5. Nasarawa @20: Al-Makura Commissions Projects In Northern District In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Nasarawa State, Governor Tanko Al-Makura has commissioned projects in the northern senatorial district of...
  6. “No Going Back On Salary Cut” – Nasarawa Governor, Al-Makura Tells Workers Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has said he would not reverse the directive on the downward review of...
  7. Nasarawa geographic service losts over N200m to workers strike NASARAWA Geographic Information Service, NAGIS is said to have lost over N200 million revenue due to incessant strikes by workers...
  8. Nasarawa Assembly approves N14b FG loan for Gov Al-Makura NASARAWA State House of Assembly has approved request by the state governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, to access over N14billion from...
  9. Nasarawa elders deny being paid to intervene in workers strike GROUP under the aegis of Concern Elders of Nasarawa State has denied being paid by the state government to intervene...
  10. NLC demands prosecution of ghost workers perpetrators The Akwa Ibom chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for the prosecution of all perpetrators of ghost workers...

< YOHAIG home