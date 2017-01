NASARAWA State Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has promised to create a chieftaincy stool for Tiv indigenes. Governor Al-Makuraalso assured that the existing Tiv village areas would be upgraded accordingly in addition to the creation of new ones, as the people are part of the state and should not be denied what is due to them. […]

The post Al-Makura to create chiefdom for Tivs appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.