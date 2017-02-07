Ambode reveals plan to remove ‘danfo’ from Lagos roads

Posted February 7, 2017 11:23 am by Comments

LAGOS State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has revealed plans to remove yellow buses popularly known as danfo from Lagos roads for a more efficient, wellstructured and world class mass transportation system that would facilitate easy movement within the city. The governor also said that his administration would soon roll out a comprehensive environmental sanitation policy […]

The post Ambode reveals plan to remove 'danfo' from Lagos roads appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

