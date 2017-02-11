Anambra Govt aims at self-sufficiency in poultry production in 2019

Anambra State government has set 2019 as target to be self-sufficient in production of poultry, the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Mark Okoye said. Okoye made this known in Awka on Saturday, saying by 2019, Anambra would no longer require poultry products from outside the state. Recall that on February 10, Gov. Willie […]

