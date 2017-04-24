Angola’s presidential council proposes Aug. 23 for national vote- Minister

Angola’s Council of the Republic on Monday proposed Aug. 23 for a national election, state radio reported, a decision which hangs on President Jose Eduardo dos Santos’ approval. The council is a presidential group that consults on national decisions. Dos Santos, 74, will step down as president after 38 years at the helm but will […]

