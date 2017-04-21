Another pastor’s sex scandal: South Africa-based Nigerian preacher accused of molesting church members

Pastor Tim Omotosho, a 59-year-old Nigerian pastor based in the South African city of Durban is currently on the run from police for allegedly molesting over 30 women in his home – some as young as 14 years old. The flamboyant preacher, who is originally from Ibadan, came under scrutiny after his church was featured on […]

The post Another pastor's sex scandal: South Africa-based Nigerian preacher accused of molesting church members

