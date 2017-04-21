APC must not die, Timi Frank begs Buhari, others

A member of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Timi Frank, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and National Assembly leadership to rescue the party from collapse. Other party leaders Frank appealed to in a statement on Friday in Abuja, included Sen. Bola Tinubu and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. He pleaded […]

