APC warns members against inflammatory statements
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe, on Thursday warned members against unguarded utterances capable of causing disaffection between executive and legislative arms of government. The party in a statement in Damaturu, by its Publicity Secretary on in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Daushe, said that the warning became necessary following reports alleging gang-up of the […]
The post APC warns members against inflammatory statements appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
What do you think?