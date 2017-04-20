APC warns members against inflammatory statements

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe, on Thursday warned members against unguarded utterances capable of causing disaffection between executive and legislative arms of government. The party in a statement in Damaturu, by its Publicity Secretary on in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Daushe, said that the warning became necessary following reports alleging gang-up of the […]

