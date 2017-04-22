Armed men kill police inspector in Anambra

Two armed men operating on a motorcycle on Saturday shot dead a police inspector in Ogidi, near Onitsha in Anambra, police authorities have confirmed. The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ogidi Police Station, Mr Hassan Musa, who confirmed the incident, told the Nigerian Pilot that the hoodlums collected the AK47 riffle the deceased was carrying. He […]

