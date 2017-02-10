Army donates clothing, cash to assaulted physically challenged person in Onitsha

The Nigerian Army has offered clothing and undisclosed amount of money as succour to Mr Chijioke Orakwu, a physically challenged person, assaulted by two military police officers in Onitsha for allegedly wearing army camouflage. Orakwu was manhandled by two soldiers on Feb. 7, at New Market Road, Col. Sagir Musa, the Deputy Director, Public Relations, […]

