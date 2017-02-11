‘Army officers who brutalized a cripple in Onitsha maybe sacked’

Posted February 11, 2017 6:23 am by Comments

Two soldiers of the 302 Artillery Brigade, who brutalized Chijioke Uraku, a cripple in Onitsha on February 7, 2017 for wearing a military uniform, have been whisked out of the commercial city to face military disciplinary committee elsewhere. Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Col Musa Sagir, told […]

The post ‘Army officers who brutalized a cripple in Onitsha maybe sacked’ appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Army donates clothing, cash to assaulted physically challenged person in Onitsha The Nigerian Army has offered clothing and undisclosed amount of money as succour to Mr Chijioke Orakwu, a physically challenged...
  2. Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted By Soldiers In Onitsha (Photos) A Facebook user shared this photos of the Nigerian army meeting with the cripple who was assaulted by the men...
  3. Yuletide: Nigerian Army to dismantle some road blocks in South-East The Nigerian Army “Operation Python Dance’’ in the South-East says some of its road blocks will be dismantled to facilitate...
  4. PHOTOS: Cripple meets army commander Chijioke Raphael Uraku, the cripple who was allegedly tortured by two soldiers on Tuesday in Onitsha, Anambra State,  on Friday...
  5. Photo: Cripple tortured by soldiers in Onitsha found The cripple who was allegedly tortured by two soldiers on Tuesday along the New Market Road, Osha in Onitsha, Anambra State,...
  6. Army arrests soldiers who brutalised cripple for wearing Camouflage in viral video The Nigerian Army claims it has identified and arrested two soldiers who brutalized a cripple man for wearing camouflage outfit in New...
  7. Nigeria Army denies allegation of killing 2000 Igbo youths The Nigeria army has denied the claim by Campaign for Democracy (CD) accusing it of “Mass killings of Igbo Youths”....
  8. Power-drunk soldiers face court martial, cripple meets army Friday Olokor and Olaleye Aluko The two soldiers who allegedly tortured a cripple on Tuesday along the New Market Road,...
  9. Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial The two soldiers who allegedly tortured a cripple on Tuesday along the New Market Road, Osha in Onitsha, Anambra State,...
  10. Crippled man who was assaulted by soldiers pictured with Army Commanders at a press conference in Onitsha The physically challenged man, Chijioke Raphael Uraku, who was brutalized by soldiers a few days ago was present at the...

< YOHAIG home