Two soldiers of the 302 Artillery Brigade, who brutalized Chijioke Uraku, a cripple in Onitsha on February 7, 2017 for wearing a military uniform, have been whisked out of the commercial city to face military disciplinary committee elsewhere. Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Col Musa Sagir, told […]

The post ‘Army officers who brutalized a cripple in Onitsha maybe sacked’ appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.