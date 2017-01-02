arsenal and Leicester City could go head-to-head for talented Super Eagles forward Oghenekaro Etebo during this January transfer window after the Premier League duo reportedly sent scouts to watch the Nigerian international in action during Feirense’s 1-1 draw with FC Porto. Etebo grabbed the headlines in Rio during the summer Olympics when he became the […]

The post ARSENAL, LEICESTER GO HEAD-TO-HEAD FOR ETEBO appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.