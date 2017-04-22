Author urges FG to create enabling environment for publishers

WINNER OF the 2016 NLNG Nigeria Prize for Literature, Abubakar Adam-Ibrahim, on Friday, urged the Federal Government to create an enabling environment for publishers in the country. Adam-Ibrahim told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that though most publishing outfits were owned by private individuals, they still needed government’s encouragement and intervention. He […]

