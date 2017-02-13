Be Patient With Buhari, Group Tells Nigerians

Amidst controversy over the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari and his long absence from Nigeria, a group operating under the aegis of ‘Evergreen Peace Initative’ a Non Governmental Organisation, NGO has called on Nigerians to remain calm and pray for quick recovery of Mr. President. In a press statement made available to National Trail, […]

