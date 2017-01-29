Be patient with Buhari, Jonathan’s ex-aide begs N’Deltans

EX-PRESIDENT Goodluck Jonathan’s aide, Arch. Reuben Okoya, has called on the people of the Niger Delta to exercise restraint and exhibit patience towards the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for sustainable peace and development in the region. Okoya, Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, AMMC, stressed that though indigenes of the Niger Delta are […]

