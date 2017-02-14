Blame Sheriff for emergence of Boko Haram – Gov Shettima

Posted February 14, 2017 7:23 am by Comments

BORNO state governor, Kashim Shettima, has blamed his predecessor, Ali Modu Sheriff, for the spread of the deadly sect, Boko Haram, in the North Eastern part of the country. The governor who stated this yesterday at the annual lecture in honour of late Head of State, Murtala Mohammed in Abuja, said Sheriff’s inaction at the […]

