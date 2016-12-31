Budget: Gov Ikpeazu presents N102.56bn for 2017

Posted December 31, 2016 7:23 am by Comments

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia on Friday presented the 2017 Appropriation Bill of N102, 559, 340, 283, to the State House of Assembly. Presenting the bill, christened the “Budget of Prudence and Self-Reliance”, Ikpeazu said the amount represented a 3.14 per cent decrease from the 2016 budget outlay of N105,875, 924,320. A breakdown of the […]

The post Budget: Gov Ikpeazu presents N102.56bn for 2017 appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Gov. Okorocha presents N102.2bn budget to assembly Mr. Okorocha said the 2016 budget would sustain free education from primary to tertiary levels. The post Gov. Okorocha presents...
  2. Gov Wike presents N470bn 2017 budget Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Wednesday presented N470 billion budget to the State House of Assembly for services in...
  3. Budget: Enugu proposes N105.7bn in 2017 Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday presented the 2017 budget estimate tagged, “Budget of Economic Recovery and Inclusive Government,...
  4. BUHARI PRESENTS N7.298TN 2017 BUDGET President Muhammadu Buhari has presented a N7.298 trillion 2017 budget. Buhari while presenting the budget at the Senate on Wednesday...
  5. Ayade Presents 2017 Budget To Cross River House of Assembly The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has presented the 2017 Appropriation Bill of 301 billion naira to the state...
  6. Jigawa governor presents N127.87bn for 2017 Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state yesterday presented N127.87 billion as proposed budget for the 2017 for the state...
  7. Niger State Gov. Presents 108bn Naira Budget For 2017 The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has presented 2017 fiscal year budget proposal of over 108 billion Naira to...
  8. Wike presents N470billion Appropriation Bill for 2017 fiscal year The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, on Wednesday presented a budget of N470billion to the State House of...
  9. Governor Ahmed Presents Kwara 2017 Budget The Kwara state Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has presented a budget estimate of over 135.3 billion Naira before the state House...
  10. [Updated] Buhari presents N7.298tn budget for 2017 President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja presented a budget of N7.30tn for 2017 before a joint session of the...

< YOHAIG home