Buhari, Britain planning to poison Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB

Leadership of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused President MuhammaduBuhari and the British Government of trying to poison their detained leader, NnamdiKanu in prison custody so that further leaks of damaging videos of war atrocities by Britain and the Nigerian Government would no longer be made public. According to a press statement signed by […]

